Weekend fun in Chicago: Van Gogh exhibit, Wine Tasting, and more

The weekend is here, and there are many fun events and activities happening in the Chicago area. If you're looking for something to do, we've got you covered with a few ideas.

The Art Institute of Chicago is debuting a new Van Gogh exhibit this Sunday, titled "Van Gogh and the Avant-Garde: The Modern Landscape," featuring over 75 paintings and drawings from the famous artist. The exhibit will be on display through September 4th.

The Morton Arboretum is holding a spring wine tasting on Saturday, with over 80 different varieties on hand for sampling. Guests will also have the opportunity to order their favorites from the tasting, and ticket proceeds will go towards the arboretum's efforts to plant and protect more trees.

Chicago Mayfest is back this weekend in Lincoln Park at Armitage and Sheffield, now in its 26th season. You can check out a number of bands starting on Friday and running through Sunday, as well as food and whiskey sampling on site.

But the fun doesn't stop there. Friday marks the start of Chicago Cabaret Week, featuring a variety of musical performances at multiple venues.

You can also get some shopping done at the DuPage County Fairgrounds on Saturday with their Firefly Market featuring more than 100 vendors.

Saturday and Sunday is the Lincoln Roscoe Art and Craft Fair, where you can shop, watch art in the making, and check out interactive activities for kids.