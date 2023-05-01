Weekend gun violence leaves five dead, 26 injured on Chicago's South and West sides

At least five people were killed and 26 others wounded in shootings over the weekend in Chicago, which all occurred on the South and West sides.

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday morning in Douglas. Responding officers found Darrien Dallen with a gunshot wound to the chest about 9:10 a.m. in the 3700 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died.

At least three other teens were wounded, including a 15-year-old boy in New City and a 16-year-old boy in Roseland.

The younger boy was shot near the groin about 8 p.m. Sunday while in the 1900 block of West 47th Street and was hospitalized in fair condition, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was in the 100 block of West 92nd Street about 11:10 p.m. Saturday when someone in a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the arm, police said. He was taken in good condition to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Oak Lawn.

In other fatal shootings, a 29-year-old man was killed and a woman, 22, was wounded Sunday night in Woodlawn blocks from the University of Chicago campus. They were driving about 10:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Kimbark Avenue when two men walked toward their car and opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the upper back and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. The woman was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Sunday afternoon, a man was shot and killed in Roseland on the Far South Side. The 40-year-old was on the street about 12:55 p.m. in the 100 block of West 113th Street when he suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

Two men were fatally shot in separate attacks Saturday in Austin on the West Side. Around 12:30 a.m., a man, 39, was found on the ground in the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said. About 12 hours later, a 32-year-old man was outside in the 5200 block of West Adams Street when four people stepped out of a gray sedan and at least one of them opened fire, striking him multiple times. He was taken to the same hospital, where he died, according to police.

At least 23 other people were wounded in shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday in Chicago.