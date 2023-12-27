Wendy’s Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers are only 1 cent this week – here’s how to get one

To commemorate National Bacon Day this weekend, Wendy’s is offering one-cent bacon cheeseburgers.

Starting Wednesday, the fast-food chain is offering Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for just one penny through Jan. 2 at participating locations. It is only available à la carte and is not valid with other offers or as part of a combo meal.

Customers can get one Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger featuring all the fixings: a beef patty, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Those who want to take advantage of the deal must order the item through the Wendy's app or create a rewards account online to get the one-cent burger.

A Wendy's classic double cheeseburger and french fries are arranged for a photograph at a restaurant location in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, U.S., (Credit: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Download the Wendy's app or navigate to the company website , create a rewards account, and click the "Reward Store."

Wendy's previously offered the same deal in September to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in September, joining rivals McDonald's and Burger King in recognizing the "holiday" with steep burger discounts.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s also offered a free 6-piece McNuggets for the item’s 40th anniversary to customers who had downloaded the app.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. FOX Business contributed.