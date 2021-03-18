Wendy's serving free breakfast sandwich for March Madness

article

Breakfast of champions is served.

With March Madness underway, Wendy’s is giving food fans a chance to score a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit for breakfast starting Thursday through Saturday, March 20.

The breakfast sandwich, made with a crispy chicken fillet topped with maple honey butter on a buttermilk biscuit, will be available at restaurants or via Wendy’s drive-thru nationwide. Rest assured, there is no catch – customers won’t have to buy other menu items to snag the biscuit sandwich for free.

The fast-food chain debuted its breakfast menu last year with items like its Breakfast Baconator, maple bacon chicken croissant and its bacon egg and Swiss croissant rivaling competitors in the a.m. food categories like McDonald’s and Burger King.

A slew of restaurants have launched promotions in tandem with March Madness, the annual NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament featuring 68 teams competing in seven rounds for the national championship.

Coffee chain Tim Horton’s is offering its rewards members a free breakfast sandwich through March 21; Buffalo Wild Wings will give out free wings every time a game goes into overtime and Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is giving guests $3 off their order if they show up in a college shirt repping their favorite basketball team through March 26.

And for parents feeding little ones during the big games, Boston Market is dishing out free kids meals for a limited time this month with no purchase required.

