'We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot': Chicago community outraged at decision to use former school to house migrants

There is outrage in a Chicago neighborhood as a former school gets ready to house hundreds of migrants.

Residents say they were blindsided by the move and feel they are being ignored. Now, they are fighting back on the city's decision to use a former elementary school to house migrants from the Texas border.

"The community feels disrespected, they feel as though they were not included and they need answers today," said community leader Jennifer Maddox.

As early as Friday, migrants could be moving into the former Wadsworth Elementary School located at 64th and University Avenue in Woodlawn.

However, a group of residents and community leaders met Thursday morning to protest this decision.

20th ward Ald. Jeanette Taylor says she was not consulted on the plan nor was she able to talk with residents about their feelings before a decision was made to use the building as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.

Residents want to know what the security plan will be, the timeline and if background checks will be conducted.

The alderwoman and other community stakeholders feel there are issues of crime, unemployment and homelessness in their neighborhood that should be addressed by the city first.

"There is a lack of resources in our community, we don't need anyone else to come in and suck those up. We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot," said Maddox. "The approach that was taken was unfair and the community feels it was a slap in the face not to include them in the decisions and giving them a seat at the table," said Maddox.

Earlier this week, a city official confirmed they've been making repairs to the building to accommodate the migrants.

FOX 32 has sent multiple requests to the mayor's office for a response to the community's protest but has not yet heard back.