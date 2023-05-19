West Chicago's Blooming Fest: Plants, crafts, and family fun

This weekend, West Chicago kicks off its 22nd annual Blooming Fest in the city's downtown area.

The event begins on Saturday and features the West Chicago Garden Club's plant sale with over two-thousand plants.

Additionally, there will be 50 craft vendors and a variety of food vendors.

The opening ceremony starts at 9 a.m., followed by live music, a scavenger hunt, and a kid zone available until 3 p.m.