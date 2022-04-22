West Chicago High School student charged with bringing gun to school

A 17-year-old West Chicago High School student has been charged with allegedly bringing a gun to school.

The teen is charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon in a school, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to prosecutors, the juvenile allegedly brought a Ruger 9mm handgun to school.

School authorities allegedly received information that a student was in possession of a gun on school grounds, and the teen was taken into custody Thursday.

"School Safety remains a top priority of my administration," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin. "Any threat, or even the perception of a threat, will be taken very seriously and fully investigated."

The teen remained in custody until his detention hearing Friday morning, where the judge ordered he be detained until at least his next court appearance.