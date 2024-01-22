West Chicago man charged with sexually abusing girl at dollar store

A West Chicago man is in custody after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl inside a Dollar General store Sunday evening.

According to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office, Hugo Bucio Munoz was at a Dollar General store in West Chicago around 7:20 p.m. when he allegedly exposed himself to a young girl. After exposing himself, prosecutors said he forced the 5-year-old to touch his genitals.

Upon leaving the store, the girl told her mother what happened and she called police, according to prosecutors. Munoz, 20, of the 500 block of Carriage Drive, was taken into custody later Tuesday night.

"The allegations that a grown man exposed himself to a five-year-old girl and then sexually abused her are extremely disturbing and will be met with the full force of the law," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

Hugo Bucio Munoz, 20. (DuPage County States Attorneys Office)

Munoz appeared in court on Monday where he was charged with one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under 13-years-old. Judge Joshua Dieden also denied pre-trial release for Munoz.

He was scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 13.