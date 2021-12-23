West Chicago man charged with trying to suffocate mother with pillow

article

Bond has been set at $500,000 for a West Chicago man charged with attempting to suffocate his mother to death with a pillow.

Bryan Jones, 39, has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated domestic battery and one count of aggravated battery.

At about 3:22 a.m. Wednesday, West Chicago police responded to a medical assistance call in the 200 block of Arbor Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Jones and his mother at the residence.

According to authorities, Jones allegedly entered his mother's bedroom while she was sleeping, placed a large pillow over her face and held it there.

The victim was able to free herself and called police.

Jones was taken into custody at that time.

"The allegations against Mr. Jones are very disturbing," Berlin said. "We are all grateful that the victim in this case was able to free herself and contact authorities before it was too late."

On Thursday, a judge set bond for Jones at $500,000.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6.