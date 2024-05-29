West Chicago man denied pre-trial release on charges of distributing child pornography

article

A West Chicago man was denied pre-trial release after he allegedly possessed and distributed child pornography on multiple apps.

Marco Cruz, 39, appeared in court Wednesday morning on five counts of child pornography - reproduce or distribute - victim under 13, a Class X Felony, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Initially, the West Chicago Police Department was made aware of the possession and dissemination of child pornography by a user with the name, "KingofKings3800."

After an investigation, police were able to trace the username and IP address to Cruz, prosecutors said.

In two days, Cruz allegedly disseminated more than 10 videos of child pornography through the Kik app and the Telegraph app. He also is accused of storing hundreds of videos and images of child pornography on his cellphone.

Some of the children in the videos and images appeared to be between two and seven years old, according to the state's attorney's office.

Cruz is set to appear in court again on June 25 for arraignment.