West Elsdon dry cleaners hosting donation drive for tornado victims: 'generosity of Chicago is amazing'

There's a donation drive underway in Chicago to help those devastated by the tornadoes in Kentucky.

Each donation that comes through the door of EC Dry Cleaning in the West Elsdon neighborhood has left the Huizar sisters astonished.

"It's overwhelming. I mean, the generosity of Chicago is amazing," said Cassandra Huizar.

"Just seeing all this love, it's a blessing, a blessing where we can actually take and help others," added Yesenia Huizar.

They’re collecting supplies at EC Dry Cleaning, where they work at 53rd and Pulaski. They plan to take it all to Mayfield, Kentucky, their hometown that's been devastated by a tornado.

"They’ve lost so many things, I mean classmates of mine have lost children. And it’s terrible," said Cassandra.

While their parents and family members were not hurt, they know the whole town is suffering.

"It's people that we love and care about. And so we've decided even though we're far away, we can still try and make a difference," said Cassandra.

Many in Mayfield don’t have running water or heat, so the sisters are collecting bottled water, warm clothes and blankets as well as baby supplies, food and anything people want to give.

"Nothing is out of the question, because they've lost everything," said Yesenia.

Now, strangers in Chicago are stepping up to help a small town that most have never heard of.

"To see that people actually care about this tiny town where everyone knew each other, where we're all family, but to see that here we are feeling that love of family as well," said Yesenia.

The plan is to take all the donations down to Mayfield early Saturday morning. Someone has donated a semi-truck and several drivers have offered to make the drive.