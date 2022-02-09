West Elsdon shooting: Woman, 18, shot in the leg while crossing the street

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg on Chicago's Southwest Side Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of West 59th Street in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

According to police, the victim was crossing the street when she heard shots and was struck in the lower right leg.

She was transported to the hospital in good condition.

No offenders are in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.