West Englewood hit-and-run: Driver killed pedestrian on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a pedestrian Monday night in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Around 6:05 p.m., police say the victim was crossing the street in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue when a dark-colored Lincoln MKX struck them.

The victim died from the impact, police said.

The Lincoln was a sport utility vehicle in the years of 2007 to 2010. The lower passenger headlight/auxiliary light may have sustained damage as a result of the crash.

Lincoln SUV in West Englewood hit-and-run | Chicago Police Department

The Lincoln fled northbound on Racine after the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-745-4521. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDtip.com.