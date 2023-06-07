Chicago police investigate West Englewood shooting

Chicago police are investigating an overnight shooting in West Englewood.

A 39-year-old man was shot on the sidewalk in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue Tuesday night just after 11:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Police say he was very uncooperative with officers and refused to answer their questions.

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives continue to investigate.