2 gunmen open fire on 52-year-old man in West Englewood

By Will Hager
Published  August 27, 2024 6:05am CDT
West Englewood
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was shot and hospitalized early Tuesday in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The man was standing outside around 12:30 a.m. when two gunmen started shooting at him in the 5500 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to police.

The victim was shot once in the thigh. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one was taken into custody. Area One detectives are investigating.