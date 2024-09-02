West Englewood shooting: 1 in custody after critically wounding man

The Brief A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a 34-year-old in the head Monday morning in West Englewood. The incident occurred on South Marshfield Avenue, with Area One detectives currently investigating.



A man was arrested after allegedly shooting another man in the head Monday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Police officers responding to a report of shots fired found a 34-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head behind a residence in the 5600 block of South Marshfield Avenue, according to CPD.

Paramedics took the victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

A man was arrested at the scene of the shooting. Area One detectives are investigating.