West Englewood shooting: 1 in custody after critically wounding man
CHICAGO - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting another man in the head Monday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood.
Police officers responding to a report of shots fired found a 34-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head behind a residence in the 5600 block of South Marshfield Avenue, according to CPD.
Paramedics took the victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
A man was arrested at the scene of the shooting. Area One detectives are investigating.