A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park Sunday morning.

Police say 17-year-old victim was in the 4000 block of West Van Buren on the sidewalk at approximately 2:04 a.m. when gunfire erupted.

He was struck in the left hand by an unknown offender.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. Area Four Detectives are investigating.