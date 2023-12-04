West Garfield Park shooting: Teens wounded in drive-by on Chicago's West Side

Two teenagers were shot Monday morning on Chicago's West Side.

Around 11 a.m., police say the male victims were outside in the 4400 block of W. Monroe St. when a white vehicle – possibly a Dodge – approached and shots were fired.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were both struck in the right leg, police said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police say they are speaking to a person of interest in the shooting.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.