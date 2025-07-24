2 teens shot, 1 fatally, after companions open fire on Chicago sidewalk

The Brief A group of five people was walking in Chicago’s West Lawn neighborhood when three pulled out guns and shot two teens with them. An 18-year-old was killed by a gunshot to the head, while a 16-year-old was grazed on the cheek and survived. Police took three suspects into custody and recovered two firearms; charges are pending.



An 18-year-old man was killed and a 16-year-old boy was wounded late Wednesday when three people walking with them pulled out handguns and started shooting in Chicago’s West Lawn neighborhood.

What we know:

The group of five was walking on the sidewalk just before midnight in the 7200 block of South Avers Avenue when three people in the group pulled out guns and shot at the two victims, police said.

The suspects fled the scene but officers later took three people into custody—two males and one female. Two guns were also recovered.

The 18-year-old was shot once in the head. Paramedics treated him at the scene and took him to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he later died.

The 16-year-old boy was grazed by gunfire on the cheek. He was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Police said charges are pending. Area One detectives are investigating.