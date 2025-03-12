West Lawn crash: Car slams into building near Midway Airport
CHICAGO - A serious crash disrupted traffic Wednesday morning near Midway Airport in Chicago’s West Lawn neighborhood.
The crash involved a single vehicle that reportedly struck a building before spinning out on Pulaski Road.
What we know:
The crash happened near Pulaski Road and 60th Street.
Reports indicate that the vehicle hit a building before coming to a stop in the left northbound lane of Pulaski, blocking traffic. It appears no other vehicles were involved.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details about the driver’s condition or what may have caused the crash.
There is no information yet on how much damage the building sustained.
What's next:
Officials have not said when the scene will be cleared.
Drivers in the area may experience delays as crews work to clear the roadway.
The Source: SkyFOX was over the scene this morning.