Expand / Collapse search

West Lawn crash: Car slams into building near Midway Airport

By Nic Flosi
Published  March 12, 2025 7:24am CDT
Traffic
FOX 32 Chicago

Vehicle hits building in serious crash near Midway Airport

A bad crash was reported Wednesday morning in the West Lawn neighborhood.

The Brief

    • A car reportedly crashed into a building Wednesday morning in Chicago’s West Lawn neighborhood.
    • The extent of the driver’s injuries was not immediately known.
    • Traffic delays were expected near the crash site on Pulaski Road.

CHICAGO - A serious crash disrupted traffic Wednesday morning near Midway Airport in Chicago’s West Lawn neighborhood.

The crash involved a single vehicle that reportedly struck a building before spinning out on Pulaski Road.

What we know:

The crash happened near Pulaski Road and 60th Street.

Reports indicate that the vehicle hit a building before coming to a stop in the left northbound lane of Pulaski, blocking traffic. It appears no other vehicles were involved.

Image 1 of 4

 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the driver’s condition or what may have caused the crash.

There is no information yet on how much damage the building sustained.

What's next:

Officials have not said when the scene will be cleared.

Drivers in the area may experience delays as crews work to clear the roadway.

The Source: SkyFOX was over the scene this morning.

TrafficWest LawnNews