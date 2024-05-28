West Loop bakery hosting special fundraiser for Park Ridge girl battling leukemia

Levain Bakery in the West Loop is hosting a special fundraiser on Tuesday to support a local girl fighting leukemia.

For the past two years, Riley Cadiz, of Park Ridge, has bravely battled leukemia.

Now, as part of her fourth birthday celebration, all sales from the bakery's special lemon cookies on Tuesday will be donated to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, an organization dedicated to combating childhood cancer.

The bakery staff will wear "Team Riley" shirts and sing "Happy Birthday" to Riley, along with other fun activities planned for the day.