West Nile Virus found in more DuPage County mosquitoes

Mosquitoes collected in DuPage County have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The first positive mosquitoes were collected on June 30 in Clarendon Hills, DuPage County Health Department said in a statement. The second were collected on July 1 at the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Lemont.

"Let’s take the time to remove standing water around our homes and use insect repellant when spending time outdoors," DuPage County Health Department Executive Director Karen Ayala said in the statement.

There have been no reported human cases of WNV in DuPage County this year.

Last year, the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus were collected on June 30 in Naperville.

Additional information about the West Nile virus can be found on the DuPage health website.