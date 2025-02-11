Argument leads to double homicide on Chicago’s Far South Side

The Brief Two men were shot in the head and killed Tuesday morning inside a home in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood. Police said a 35-year-old man was arguing with someone he knew when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him, also killing a 42-year-old man. No arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating.



Two men were shot in the head and killed Tuesday morning in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

West Pullman double homicide

What we know:

The shootings happened around 7:42 a.m. inside a home in the 200 block of East 121st Place, according to police.

A 35-year-old man got into an argument with someone he knew when they pulled out a gun and shot him in the head, police said. A second man, 42, was also found shot in the head. Both victims were both pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other reported injuries and no arrests have been made, according to police. Area Two detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police said the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The two victims have not yet been publicly identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.