West Pullman hit-and-run crash sends pedestrian to hospital

A pedestrian was struck and injured during a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Around 6:15 p.m., the 51-year-old man was crossing the road in the 12700 block of South Halsted Street when he was hit by an SUV that ignored a stoplight.

The victim was knocked to the ground and suffered several injuries in the crash. He was treated at the scene and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

The SUV fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian and no one is in custody.

CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating.



