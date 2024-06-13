West Pullman shooting: 3 women wounded, man in critical condition

Four people are hospitalized after being shot Thursday on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. near 119th Street and Michigan Avenue, which is located in the West Pullman neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, one man and three women were wounded in the shooting.

The three women, who are 22, 23, and 29, are in good condition. Two are being treated at Christ Hospital and the third woman is being treated at UChicago Hospital, according to Chicago police.

The male victim, 29, was taken to UChicago Hospital and was initially reported in critical condition.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.