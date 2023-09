SWAT teams are responding to a West Pullman home where a suspect is barricaded inside after allegedly firing shots Friday morning.

There was a report of shots fired around midnight in the 11900 block of South State Street, police said.

A male fled into a nearby residence where he barricaded himself.

SWAT came to the scene which is still active.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.