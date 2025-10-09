West Rogers Park apartment fire leaves 3 dead

The Brief Three people were killed in an apartment fire early Thursday in West Rogers Park, officials said. Firefighters rescued six others and said three victims jumped from the building to escape the flames. A woman and two children were hospitalized as crews continued investigating the cause and damage from the blaze.



Three people died in an apartment fire early Thursday in West Rogers Park, officials said.

What we know:

Fire crews responded around 1:50 a.m. to a blaze in the 7000 block of North Rockwell Street, where they found heavy flames and multiple residents trapped inside, according to Chicago police and fire officials. Three people died in the fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, while a 17-year-old girl and a boy were transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital with unspecified injuries, officials said.

Chicago Fire Department spokespersons said three victims jumped from the building to escape the flames, and six others were rescued from the home. Crews could not initially attack the fire from the roof because ladders were being used for rescues, officials said.

A partial roof collapse prevented firefighters from completing a full search of the structure. The building will need to be dismantled before a final search can be conducted, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The scene remained active Thursday morning as the Chicago Fire Department’s Office of Fire Investigation, the Department of Buildings, and utility crews continued their work. Investigators were still working to confirm how many residents lived in the building.