Driver falls asleep at wheel, striking garage in West Rogers Park

A driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a garage Monday night in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The 45-year-old man was driving a 2013 Dodge Durango around 9:30 p.m. when he fell asleep and crashed into the back wall of a garage in the 6200 block of North Claremont Avenue, police said.

The residence was also damaged in the crash. No injuries were reported.

Police said the crash is believed to be alcohol-related.