Man, 4-year-old struck on Chicago crosswalk in hit-and-run

A man and a 4-year-old boy were hospitalized after a car hit them on a crosswalk Sunday night in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The 24-year-old man and the boy were crossing the street around 9:40 p.m. when they were hit by a car traveling westbound in the 2700 block of West Peterson Avenue, police said.

The driver of the vehicle got out and ran away after the crash. The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital while the 4-year-old was transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital. Both of them were listed in fair condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.