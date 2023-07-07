West Rogers Park stabbing leaves man critically wounded

A man was stabbed and critically wounded after arguing with a group Friday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The 36-year-old was arguing with a group of people outside around 4:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Fargo Avenue when one of them pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him multiple times, according to police.

He was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A person of interest is being questioned by Area Three detectives.

No other injuries were reported.