West Side apartment fire displaces 20 people overnight

An apartment fire left one man injured and displaced 20 people Thursday night in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

The fire started around 11 p.m. at a four-unit apartment building near Independence Boulevard and Roosevelt Road, according to officials.

A 59-year-old man was transported to Mount Sindai Hospital for chest pain and smoke inhalation. He was listed in good condition.

Five children were among 20 people who were displaced. Warming buses were brought to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.