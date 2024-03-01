Expand / Collapse search

West Side apartment fire displaces 20 people overnight

By and FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
North Lawndale
FOX 32 Chicago

West Side apartment fire displaces 20 people overnight

Five children were among 20 people displaced by a large fire overnight at an apartment building on Chicago's West Side.

CHICAGO - An apartment fire left one man injured and displaced 20 people Thursday night in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood. 

The fire started around 11 p.m. at a four-unit apartment building near Independence Boulevard and Roosevelt Road, according to officials.

A 59-year-old man was transported to Mount Sindai Hospital for chest pain and smoke inhalation. He was listed in good condition.

Five children were among 20 people who were displaced. Warming buses were brought to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.