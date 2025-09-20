Carjacking leads to crash with Chicago police vehicle, 2 injured, ISP says

The Brief Illinois State Police pursued a carjacked vehicle on Chicago's West Side early Saturday morning. Multiple suspects fled from the hijacked car, but the driver then collided with a Chicago police vehicle. The driver of the hijacked car and a Chicago police officer were both hospitalized with injuries.



A police chase of a carjacked vehicle on the city’s West Side early Saturday morning led to a crash with a police car and multiple injuries.

The crash happened near the intersection of Madison Street and Pulaski Road in the Garfield Park neighborhood, according to the Illinois State Police.

What we know:

State police troopers responded around 1:16 a.m. to a hijacked vehicle and tried to stop it, but the vehicle fled.

While it was fleeing, three passengers ran from the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle then crashed head-on into a Chicago police squad car near Madison and Pulaski. The driver of the hijacked car tried to run but was quickly apprehended.

A Chicago police officer and the driver of the hijacked car were taken to an area hospital with injuries.

It was not clear the extent of those injuries.