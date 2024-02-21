West Side community struggles to recover from last summer's flooding

The community on Chicago's West Side is urgently seeking assistance as they grapple with severe flooding wreaking havoc inside their residences.

From June 29 to July 2, intense rainfall caused widespread flooding in Chicago.

According to the West Side Long Term Recovery Group, over 200 individuals are still contending with basements infested with mold and various other challenges. They are hoping that additional aid will arrive promptly to aid in their recovery efforts.

Volunteer initiatives have successfully cleared mold and repaired damage in over 60 homes within the community, but more support is needed to fully restore the affected households.