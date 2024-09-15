Man riding motorized bike critically injured after crash on Chicago's West Side

A man was critically injured in a crash on Chicago's West Side late Saturday night.

Around 9:52 p.m., a 54-year-old man riding a motorized bike collided with a minivan in the 1800 block of South Pulaski Road.

The man on the bike suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the minivan remained at the scene and reported no injuries.

No citations have been issued, and Major Accident Detectives are investigating the incident.