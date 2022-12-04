West Side crash causes CPD squad car to strike CTA bus, leaves 3 hospitalized

A Chicago police car hit a CTA bus after a driver crashed into the cops in North Austin Saturday morning.

Police say a car headed eastbound on North Avenue failed to yield to a police vehicle with its lights on at the intersection of North Central Avenue.

The squad car spun 180 degrees and hit a parked CTA bus after it was initially hit. Police say the crash happened around 10:20 a.m.

A total of three individuals were transported to local area hospitals all in good condition.

The driver was issued citations. No additional details are available at this time.