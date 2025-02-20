West Side crash leaves 4 injured, including 2 Chicago police officers
CHICAGO - A crash involving two Chicago police cars and three other vehicles left several people injured Tuesday night on the city's West Side.
The backstory:
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of West North Avenue in the Hermosa neighborhood.
According to police, a gray minivan was turning northbound onto Cicero Avenue when it struck an unmarked Chicago police vehicle that had its lights and sirens activated.
The impact caused a chain reaction involving three other vehicles, including a marked police car.
Two officers inside the unmarked police vehicle were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A 23-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man in another car were taken to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in good condition. The driver of the minivan, a 39-year-old man, refused medical treatment at the scene.
Traffic citations are pending as major accident detectives investigate the crash.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.