West Side drive-by shooting leaves man dead

A drive-by shooting in LeClaire Courts on the West Side left a 25-year-old man dead Saturday morning.

Chicago police say the victim was outside around 9:52 a.m. in the 5000 block fo West 45th Street when he was struck by gunfire.

The shooter got out of a white-in-color sedan to fire shots in the victim's direction.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with several gunshot wounds to the body. He pronounced dead shortly after.

No arrests have been reported.