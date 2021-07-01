Expand / Collapse search

West Side nurse runs against Pritzker, aims to become Illinois’ first Black woman governor

By Kennedy Hayes
Published 
Near West Side
Beverly Miles, a U.S. Army veteran, registered nurse, and activist becomes the first Black woman to run for governor of Illinois.

CHICAGO - A U.S. Army veteran, registered nurse and activist becomes the first Black woman to run for governor of Illinois.

Beverly Miles, from Chicago's West Side, made the announcement Thursday in Kells Park.

"As a disabled army veteran, I have PTSD, so I know what that looks like, and I know what that feels like," Miles said. 

Miles said the struggles of the people in her community led her to run, including lack of access to care.

Her platform will include Medicare for all, reparations, employment inclusion for vets and reducing gun violence, Miles said.





 