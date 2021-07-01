West Side nurse runs against Pritzker, aims to become Illinois’ first Black woman governor

A U.S. Army veteran, registered nurse and activist becomes the first Black woman to run for governor of Illinois.

Beverly Miles, from Chicago's West Side, made the announcement Thursday in Kells Park.

"As a disabled army veteran, I have PTSD, so I know what that looks like, and I know what that feels like," Miles said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Miles said the struggles of the people in her community led her to run, including lack of access to care.

Her platform will include Medicare for all, reparations, employment inclusion for vets and reducing gun violence, Miles said.

Advertisement









