West Side shooting leaves man dead, 2 others injured

A man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Chicago's West Side Sunday morning.

Police said a group of people were standing on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of South Christiana Avenue around 3 a.m. when shots were fired.

A 28-year-old man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back and was pronounced dead.

Two women, a 33-year-old and an 18-year-old, were also taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds and were listed in fair and good condition.

No arrests were reported. Chicago police are investigating what led up to the shooting.