West Side shooting leaves man in serious condition, suspect at large: police

A man is in serious condition after being shot multiple times Friday on the West Side, according to police.

The incident happened at 5:10 p.m. in the 0-100 block of N. Leclaire Avenue.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was near the sidewalk when he was gunned down, according to Chicago police. He was struck in the back, foot and arm.

Police said he drove himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment and is in serious condition.

No suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.