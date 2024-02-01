Chicago men charged in West Town armed robbery

Two men were charged in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday morning in the West Town neighborhood.

Richard Vinet, 47, and Esteban Ocampo, 31, allegedly fired shots in the air and stole property from two men around 1 a.m. in the 400 block of North Ogden Avenue, police said.

Roughly 30 minutes later, Vinet and Ocampo were taken into custody in River North. They were each charged with two counts of armed robbery/discharge of a firearm. Vinet was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Both men are scheduled to attend detention hearings Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.