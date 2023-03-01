West Town building collapses after catching on fire
CHICAGO - A partial building collapsed after a fire in West Town Wednesday night.
The fire occurred at 1736 W. Superior Street.
Video showed the front side of the building turning to rubble after the fire.
There were apartments in the building and one woman was transported with serious injuries due to smoke inhalation.
No word on what caused the fire or collapse as investigators try and determine what exactly happened.