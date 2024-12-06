West Town shooting leaves 17-year-old critically wounded

A teenage boy was shot and critically wounded Thursday afternoon in the West Town neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was standing near the sidewalk around 5:47 p.m. when someone in a passing vehicle started shooting in the 800 block of West Maypole Avenue, according to police.

The teen was shot several times throughout the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating.