Westlake Hospital to reopen after closure 2 years ago

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Health Care
Pritzker signs legislation to reopen Westlake Hospital

MELROSE PARK, Ill. - Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park is officially reopening.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation on Tuesday that will lead the hospital to reopen in the western suburb.

The hospital shut down two years ago after the company who owned it filed for bankruptcy.

The Village of Melrose Park won a lawsuit after suing over the closure, saying that Pipeline Health promised to keep the hospital open when they bought it.

Prior to its closure, Westlake Hospital had 800 employees and operated in the near west suburb since 1927.