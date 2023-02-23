Westmont worker dies after becoming trapped in underground vault that filled with water

An employee for the village of Westmont died on Thursday after becoming stuck in an underground vault while working on a water main break that erupted and flooded the hole with water.

The incident began this morning around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 60th Street and Deming Place.

The man, who was a Westmont Public Works employee, was down in the six-foot hole working on a water main break when the hole began filling with water.

Fellow workers tried to rescue him, but his hand was stuck between pipes, officials said. The vault filled with water and the man was trapped for 55 minutes.

He was pulled out around 12:40 and given CPR. He was then taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:07 p.m.

The man was identified as Matt Heiden.

"Heiden was originally hired with the Village of Westmont as a seasonal employee in 2019 and 2021. He was hired as a part-time Water Maintenance Worker in September of 2021 and recently moved to full-time. Our support and sympathy goes out to Matt’s family, friends, and colleagues," the village said in a statement.

Because of the situation, water in the neighborhood will remain off for a few hours.

OSHA is investigating.