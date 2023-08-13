WGCI Summer Jam show cut short for safety of guests: United Center

The WGCI Summer Jam show was shut down early Saturday night for the safety of the event's guests, according to United Center.

The venue issued a statement Sunday morning about the abrupt end to the show.

"We are working closely with authorities to investigate all incidents from last evening at the WGCI Summer Jam show. It became apparent for all involved that ending the show early was in everyone's best interest as the safety of our guests and employees is a priority. We are thankful that initial incident reports were false and that guests exited the facility safely."

Chicago police said the reports of an active shooter was not a bonafide incident.

No reports were made.

The event featured artists Lil Durk, DD Osama, and FendiDa Rapper.