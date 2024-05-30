Trump awaits sentencing after guilty verdict: What lies ahead before July 11th

Now that Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on all counts in his hush money trial, what comes next?

Long before his appeal is heard, Trump will go through the legal process like any other convicted felon.

A lot will happen between now and July 11th, when Trump could be looking at probation or up to four years in prison.

The next important date in the case is June 13. By then, the defense needs to have all motions filed.

"The defense is going to argue that the judge made mistakes on rulings for objections, made mistakes on jury instructions, and maybe made mistakes on letting the case proceed in the first place," said Karen Conti, FOX 32 legal analyst.

Conti said Trump's legal team and prosecutors will put together sentencing memos. Those will include any details they believe Judge Juan Merchan should consider before making his decision.

"The prosecution is going to be arguing that because of Trump's prior behavior and other matters, that he should be sentenced to the maximum. Of course, the defense is going to argue the opposite," said Conti.

Next, a psychologist or social worker with the probation department will have a sit-down with Trump.

"They ask you about your background, they ask you about your family, they ask you about your obligations, you know, personally and professionally. They talk to you about other crimes you may have committed," said Conti.

That report will be added to the stack of documents the judge will review when deciding Trump's punishment.

"This is not a serious crime in the grand scheme of things. So, but, the judge could also look at the fact that Trump is not remorseful, that he violated gag orders. The judge can look at other prior bad acts, like the Jean Carroll lawsuit," Conti said.

Conti said the judge can take into account whatever Trump said about the trial and its outcome, now until July 11th.

She added that the appeal process could drag on and it could cause a delay in penalties, possibly extending beyond Election Day.