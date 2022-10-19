What to do in Chicago this weekend

Pumpkins, puck drops and purveyors of locally made products will have a banner weekend across Chicago.

Here's some events we're looking forward to this weekend.

Editor's note: We may have gone a little heavy on the pumpkin.

Chicago International Film Festival

The 58th edition of the prestigious Chicago International Film Festival wraps up this weekend with a bang. Dozens of screenings will take place this over the next few days in several venues across the city.

You can purchase tickets and check out the full festival schedule on their website.

Chicago Blackhawks home opener

Hockey season officially kicks off this Friday in Chicago as the Blackhawks will inhabit the ice at the United Center against the arch-rival Red Wings.

New head coach Luke Richardson notched his first career win in the Blackhawks’ 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

The puck will be dropped at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still on sale.

Pumpkin Party at Gallagher Way

Searching for something fun with the kids? Look no further. The annual Pumpkin Party at Wrigley's Gallagher Way takes place Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Some fun activities include trick-or-treating at candy stations, performances from the Old Town School of Folk Music, balloon animals, haystack bowling and, of course, a pumpkin patch.

Adults, there's a little something for you, too. Seasonal craft beer, harvest cider and spiked hot chocolate will be available.

Click here for more details.

CHIRP Record Fair

Vinyl will take over Plumbers Hall this Saturday for the 18th year of the CHIRP Record Fair. Music collectors are invited to indulge in the media madness which promises to be packed with DVDs, CDs, posters and more.

Early admission, which costs $25, starts at 8 a.m. and allows readmission all day long. General admission costs $10 and begins at 10 a.m.

Check out CHIRP Radio's website for more info.

Jack's Pumpkin Pop-up

You don't have to go outside city limits to harness the power of a pumpkin patch. More than 10,000 pumpkins are on display at Jack's Pumpkin Patch Pop-up just west of Goose Island.

It's not just a pumpkin-a-thon. The pop-up also has axe throwing, food trucks, carnival games, fortune tellers and a corn maze.

Oh yeah, and did I mention full bars?

Click here for tickets and more details.

Spooktacular 2022 - Lincoln Avenue

Costumed families will descend on Lincoln Avenue this Saturday for a little pre-Halloween revelry.

Trick-or-treaters will be able to indulge in several candy stops along the route running from 1 p.m. to 4p.m.

Spooktacular moves to Clark Street on Sunday for more candy opportunities.

Head over to the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce's website for more details.

Bloody Mary Fest

Bloody Mary's by the lake has a nice ring to it.

On Sunday, the Theater on the Lake will be hosting Bloody Mary Fest, which features a competition for the city's best Bloody Mary, an artisan market, brunch food and lawn games among other fun events.

The festival runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with tickets starting at $35.

Check out the event website for more details.

Markets for Makers Chicago Fall Market

Looking for something a little different that has a locally made feel? Markets for Makers Chicago Fall Market features dozens of local creators and artists who will set up shop Saturday and Sunday at 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave.

General admission tickets start at $8 and the market stays open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You will be able to find everything from home decor to fashion in a fun market-style environment on Chicago's North Side.

For more info, check out their website.