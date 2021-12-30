What to know: Illinois health officials answer questions about COVID testing, quarantine guidelines

There are many COVID questions about testing and new quarantine guidelines, so on Thursday FOX 32 spoke with the top doctors in Illinois and Chicago to get some answers.

There's no question more people in Illinois keep testing positive, but one point of confusion is what if you test positive, then test negative?

"If you get a positive test, if it's a home test, if it's any kind of test, treat that test as positive. Don't go out and try to get four more tests. Positive is positive," said Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago Public Health Commissioner.

So if you test positive, how long must you stay at home?

We asked Dr. Arwady whether cutting the isolation time from 10 days to five days is a good idea. She says yes, if you're no longer showing symptoms and wear a mask.

"Anybody with symptoms especially right now during this surge, it is likely COVID, and we need you home for at least five days. If you're feeling good at that point, you can go back out with the mask," said Arwady.

The Illinois Department of Public Health just adopted the CDC's shortened quarantine and isolation times.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

But the state's top doctor says the key is getting more people in Illinois vaccinated, even if Omicron isn't quite as dangerous as Delta.

"It’s still going to kill thousands upon ten thousands of people when the pool of unvaccinated people is over four million," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state just rolled out a new way to prove your vaccinated with the smart health card verifier app.

You register then get a QR code to show when you go into restaurants and places that will soon require vaccination proof in Chicago and Cook county.

"Yes, it’s another ask because we are trying to make our communities safe, trying to lessen the number of people who get infected, we’re trying to make sure there are hospital beds available for anyone who needs it," said Ezike.

At last check, there were more than 5,600 COVID patients hospitalized in Illinois.

Advertisement

Dr. Ezike says you just need a fraction of the unvaccinated to get sick to further overwhelm hospitals.