What we know about the Saugus High School suspected shooter

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has yet to identify the gunman in Thursday's shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita but neighbors who lived next door to the suspect and others at Saugus High School say the shooter is 16-year-old Nathaniel "Nate" Berhow.

Thursday morning, investigators converge on his home on Sycamore Creek Drive a few miles from the high school.

Jared Axen lived next door to the Berhow family even before Berhow was born and says the death of Berhow's father hit the teen hard.

"What was hard for him...the father was getting better...back on track...things were going okay...then it's taken from you," said Axen.

According to Axen, it was Berhow who found his father after he suffered a heart attack. He says he spoke with Berhow many times about the loss.

Another neighbor, Ryan McKraken, said he and Berhow played together as little boys and Berhow was just a quiet kid.

One photo shows Berhow running track for Saugus High School.

No one can say for sure what would set off the gunman in Thursday's deadly shooting. The investigation is ongoing.